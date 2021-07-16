UFC Vegas 31 weigh-in results: Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises on point for headliner

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 31 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, and all 22 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight.

In the main event of the evening, No. 9 ranked UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev puts his seven-fight win streak on the line when he takes on the No. 14 ranked Thiago Moises. Makhachev and Moises both successfully made weight on Friday, with each man coming in at 155.5lbs and 156lbs, respectively. This will be the first five-round fight for each fighter during their UFC careers and the winner should get a top-10 opponent. Keep in mind the original main event for UFC Vegas 31 was supposed to be Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez, but that fight fell off and Makhachev and Moises got bumped up.

The co-main event sees former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate return when she takes on Marion Reneau, who has announced she will retire after this fight. Tate stepped onto the scale at 135lbs with Reneau coming in at 136lbs for the fight. Tate has promised a return to form in her comeback while Reneau is promising a win in his final fight, so it should be intriguing to see how this matchup plays out.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 31 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC Vegas Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 pm ET)

Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (155.5) vs Thiago Moises (156)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Marion Reneau (136) vs Miesha Tate (135)

Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Mateusz Gamrot (155.5)

Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira (185) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

Featherweight Bout: Gabriel Benitez (146) vs Billy Quarantillo (145.5)

UFC Vegas Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 pm ET)

Welterweight Bout: Daniel Rodriguez (171) vs Preston Parsons (169.5)

Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos (115.5) vs Montserrat Conejo (113.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Khalid Taha (135.5) vs Sergey Morozov (135)

Bantamweight Bout: Miles Johns (135.5) vs Anderson Dos Santos (135.5)

Flyweight Bout: Francisco Figueiredo (125.5) vs Malcolm Gordon (125.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Alan Baudot (246) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (259)