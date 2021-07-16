Justin Gaethje should get the next UFC lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira, says manager

Fan-favorite Justin Gaethje should get the next UFC lightweight title shot against champion Charles Oliveira, says his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Gaethje hasn’t fought since last October when he suffered a second-round submission loss to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, another Abdelaziz client. For Gaethje, he has spent the last year on the sidelines waiting for a big fight, but so far nothing has been booked yet. There have been rumblings that the UFC is hoping to book Gaethje against Michael Chandler in what would be a phenomenal fight between two of the best lightweights in the world, but if you ask Gaethje’s manager Abdelaziz, he should be next in line to fight for the belt despite the fact Dustin Poirier is out there next in line.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Abdelaziz made the argument that Gaethje should be the next contender for Oliveira. According to the manager, he believes that Poirier needs to take a break after two fights with Conor McGregor this year. With Abdelaziz not being interested in booking Gaethje against Chandler, he’s hoping he gets the title shot instead, and is trying to make the argument that “The Highlight” should be next up for the belt.

“I believe Justin Gaethje should be fighting Charles Oliveira next. That’s what I believe. Dustin maybe needs to take a break, let these two guys handle (business). I know the UFC wants to make Chandler. I think Mike Chandler doesn’t deserve nothing. He’s 1-1. He was knocked out in Bellator at 145. On paper it’s a great fight, but Mike Chandler doesn’t deserve anything. He needs to be quiet, sit down, and if Justin decides to fight him, he’ll let him know. But Mike Chandler doesn’t deserve anything,” Abdelaziz said.

Do you agree with Ali Abdelaziz that Justin Gaethje should be next in line for Charles Oliveira?