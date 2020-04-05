Dustin Poirier predicts future Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje fight

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier gave his prediction on what would happen in a future fight between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje.

Poirier has fought both McGregor and Gaethje in the past, so if anyone knows this potential matchup well it’s him. Poirier was knocked out by McGregor back in 2014 when he fought at featherweight but defeated Gaethje by knockout in 2018 after moving up to lightweight. With so much time spent in the cage with both men, Poirier should know exactly how a fight between his two former fighters would go.

Poirier often does fan Q&A sessions on his social media and that was once again the case this weekend when a fan asked him who would win a potential fight between McGregor and Gaethje. Here’s how Poirier responded on his Twitter.

I think McGregor wins https://t.co/ooDCQ1jHCh — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 3, 2020

Poirier is currently in fight limbo as he was supposed to face Dan Hooker at UFC San Diego before the card was scratched due to the coronavirus outbreak. Poirier has been calling for a short-notice fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 but so far nothing has been confirmed yet. He does remain in play to fight on that card, which is also a massive question mark at this point despite what UFC president Dana White says about it.

It’s very possible the UFC could opt to re-book Poirier vs. Hooker once the coronavirus crisis clears, but with so many moving parts in the lightweight division, it’s possible the promotion’s matchmakers could break apart the fight and create a new matchup. As for McGregor vs. Gaethje, there’s no telling when or if that fight may happen, but it’s definitely a possibility once the UFC is ready to resume its schedule safely again.

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier that Conor McGregor would beat Justin Gaethje?