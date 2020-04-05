Dominick Reyes says UFC was working on Jon Jones rematch before coronavirus pandemic

UFC light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes says the promotion was working on a rematch against champion Jon Jones prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reyes and Jones fought to a five-round decision at UFC 247 in early February, with the champion Jones retaining his title by a controversial unanimous decision. Many fans, media, fighters, and even UFC president Dana White believed that Reyes did enough to win the title that night, but the judges disagreed and Jones kept his belt.

Since the first, Jan Blachowicz emerged as a legitimate title contender when he knocked out Corey Anderson at UFC Rio Rancho. Jones was in attendance for that event and seemed to be in agreeance that it was Blachowicz’s turn to get a crack at the belt, but the UFC never announced anything either way. Reyes has always kept out hope that he could get the rematch, and it appears it was closer than we initially thought.

According to Reyes in an interview with ESPN, the UFC was talking about booking a rematch with him and Jones this fall before the coronavirus pandemic and Jones’ recent arrest complicated things.

“Yes, we were talking early fall. We started moving along, moving along, and then (the coronavirus pandemic). And that was it,” Reyes said.

The entire sports world is currently on a hiatus and the UFC is no exception, as the promotion is not currently booking or announcing any bouts with the exception of UFC 249, which White still hopes happens. It’s possible that the UFC could still opt to book the rematch between Reyes and Jones this fall if and when things get back to normal, but as of right now Reyes is in limbo just like nearly every other athlete in the world.

