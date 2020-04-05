Michael Bisping trolls Tim Kennedy: “Now’s your chance to use your little guns”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping trolled Tim Kennedy about his affinity for guns in a social media exchange between former rivals.

Bisping and Kennedy fought back at the TUF Nations Finale back in April 2014, with Kennedy getting the better of Bisping and taking home a decision. Kennedy went on to fight two more times in the UFC and lost to Yoel Romero and Kelvin Gastelum, while Bisping would go on to win the UFC middleweight title from Luke Rockhold in a big upset the next year. Both men are now retired, but it seems their rivalry is not over just yet.

It’s no secret that Kennedy is highly patriotic, understandably so considering he’s a member of the United States Army. He’s made his love for guns well known throughout his career, and Bisping decided to poke a bit of fun at his former rival for it. Below check out the recent Twitter exchange between Bisping and Kennedy.

Now’s your chance to use your little guns and take on the government right? https://t.co/vNeh9vnduC — michael (@bisping) April 3, 2020

“I hope everybody is enjoying their 60 day free trial of communism,” Kennedy wrote.

“Now’s your chance to use your little guns and take on the government right?” Bisping replied.

These two fighters are long retired and so a rematch between them wouldn’t make any sense considering where both men are in their careers and personal lives. With that being said, it was perhaps a bit surprising to see Bisping take a poke at Kennedy. Clearly, there’s no love lost between these two. But without the opportunity to settle the score inside the cage, the timing of Bisping’s tweet is a bit peculiar.

In the meantime, look for Kennedy to continue about American politics, while Bisping continues to provide the world a little bit of humor during his days of retirement.

What do you make of this newly-rekindled rivalry between Michael Bisping and Tim Kennedy?