Dustin Poirier plans to test if Charles Oliveira quits: ‘If it’s in there, we’ll find out’

Dustin Poirier doesn’t know if Charles Oliveira does quit in fights but he plans to test it out.

Poirier is set to fight for the undisputed UFC lightweight title for the second time in his career against Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269. It’s an intriguing matchup and even though Oliveira is the champ many still question his heart, but for Poirier, he isn’t banking on that.

“If it’s in there, we’ll find out,” Poirier said at media day about the perception that Oliveria quits when faced with adversity (via MMAFighting). “But I can’t bank on that. We’ll see. He showed grit in his last fight against Chandler. He got hurt, almost got finished, came back and knocked the guy out. Your last fight is the one I go off of and he showed championship grit.”

If Charles Oliveira does have the quit in him and Dustin Poirier can capitalize and win the fight to become the new champion. If Poirier does become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion, he knows it cements his legacy as a great in this sport.

“If I become world champion Saturday night, I’ve done it all in this sport,” Poirier said. “Everything I’ve set out to do. I’ve set my family up, we’re in a good position financially. Other businesses outside of fighting going on. I have to check that box. That’s forever.

“I was saying 25 minutes to make life fair. This is 25 minutes for eternity. 25 [minutes] until eternity. That’s what this is. You don’t take that away,” Poirier continued. “Once a champion, always a champion. It’s very important for me and my wife. None of this was done in vein, regardless of what happens Saturday night. But it just cements everything.”

Do you think Dustin Poirier will beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 269?