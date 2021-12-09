John Fury claims “a complete idiot in the gym” is responsible for Tommy’s injury

John Fury claims “a complete idiot in the gym” is responsible for Tommy having to pullout of his fight with Jake Paul.

Tommy Fury (7-0) and Jake Paul (4-0) were set to collide in a highly anticipated boxing match on December 18th. However, the Englishman suffered a broken rib in training and was forced to withdraw from the contest.

In a recent interview with ‘Behind The Gloves’, Tommy’s father John explained that an “idiot in the gym” is to blame for the ‘Paul vs Fury’ cancellation.

“He’s had a bacterial chest infection for about six or seven weeks, but that didn’t bother us, we were going to battle through that,” John Fury said (via the Mirror). “But owing to a complete idiot in the gym, punched him in the ribs. A man of 16 or 17 stone with his bare-knuckle, punched him in the ribs and broke his ribs. At the end of the day, I was horrified, we were going to try and battle through it, because when we got him x-rayed they said, ‘No, it’s just bruised, it’s ligament damage’. And then, he was sparring and he couldn’t throw a punch, he couldn’t move.”

John Fury continued:

“He said, ‘Look, I’m in bad pain dad.’ He said to Tyson, ‘I’m in bad pain, I can’t move’. So, I took him to a specialist in Manchester, they x-rayed him properly and the finding was there. Broke ribs, what can you do? Chest infection, broke ribs, it’s unfortunate, it’s cost a lot of money, people have lost a lot of money, the disappointment is immense for Tommy and us. But, we’ll bounce back, we’re fighters, if you want to reschedule, that’s not a problem.”

Jake Paul is now scheduled to rematch Tyron Woodley at the December 18th event in Tampa Bay, Florida.

As for Tommy Fury, the Englishman’s next move still remains unclear.

