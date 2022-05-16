Dustin Poirier confirms he’s accepted to fight Nate Diaz multiple times in 2022: “Let’s get a damn deal done”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is tired of waiting around to fight. ‘The Diamond’ recently confirmed that he’s signed on to fight Nate Diaz twice this calendar year, but so far nothing has been booked.

Poirier has been out of action since December 2021, a loss to Charles Oliveira. Following the defeat, he was quickly linked to a fight with fellow star Nate Diaz. Both men agreed to the fight multiple times on Twitter.

Despite those agreements, the fight was never made. However, it’s not due to an issue on Poirier’s side of things. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the 33-year-old confirmed that he’s signed to fight the Stockton Slugger three times. Two of those occasions came this year as well.

Dustin Poirier speculated that the reason that the bout with Nate Diaz hasn’t been made official is due to the latter’s conflict with the UFC. The Stockton-native has openly discussed his desire to leave the promotion, possibly to entertain a boxing match with Jake Paul.

“Bro, this fight has been offered to me twice already this year, and I’ve accepted both times. It’s not like I’m chasing this guy. Don’t call my phone and ask me to fight the guy, – maybe he can’t get a deal done. On my side, I’ve accepted twice this year, 2022… I know as much as everyone else knows, I know he has one fight left. They offered him Chimaev, I don’t know.”

Dustin Poirier continued, “But I know for sure, I was offered him twice, I said yes both times. One was a couple of weeks after I lost to Charles Oliveira, maybe the week after… I’ve been offered this fight three times, it’s been accepted three times, twice this year… He’s trying to get out of this contract. Well, get a damn deal done and let’s fight at 170.”

