Nate Diaz wants to fight Dustin Poirier and then retire from MMA: “Let’s get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game”

Nate Diaz, one of the most popular fighters in UFC history, plans to hang up his gloves after fighting Dustin Poirier.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) has not competed since UFC 263, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout. The Stockton native nearly finished the British fighter in round five of that contest, but wound up being handed the loss after being badly outpointed in the first four rounds.

Since that time Nate Diaz has set his sights on former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. Although both men have expressed their respective interest in the fight, Dana White and company have yet to put the bout together.

Diaz, who has one fight left on his current UFC deal, recently revealed to TMZ Sports that he plans to retire from MMA after fighting ‘The Diamond’.

“I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now. Like I’ve been trying to. If there’s any mix-up it’s him, and them, and the game,” Nate Diaz said. “I want the fight now. What’s up Dana White? Let’s get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I’m done with it.”

When asked how a potential fight with Poirier would play out, Diaz responded with the following:

“He ain’t doing s*** to me. I’ll tell ya that much.”

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were originally slated to collide at MSG in 2018. However, due to multiple issues, the fight ultimately fell apart.

