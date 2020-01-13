Dustin Poirier open to moving up to welterweight to fight Nate Diaz

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier wants to fight Nate Diaz so badly that he says he would move up to welterweight to fight him.

Poirier has been calling out Diaz ever since he lost his chance to claim the UFC lightweight title from champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. Poirier has been calling out the biggest names possible, and a matchup against Diaz would certainly qualify as one.

Poirier and Diaz were supposed to meet back at UFC 230 in November 2018 but the fight never materialized. Now it’s January 2020 and Poirier is still chasing after the Diaz fight.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Poirier said he wants Diaz next and he’s open to switching weight classes in order to make the fight happen. Here’s what Poirier said.

“I’d fight Nate at 170 (pounds), or 155, or we can make it at 165 and go there. I would definitely do it. Not have to cut a little bit of weight to make it. I’m not a small guy. I’m all for it. Let’s call (UFC matchmaker) Sean Shelby and the UFC right now,” Poirier said.

Diaz has bounced back-and-forth between lightweight and welterweight his entire career but appears to be set on staying at 170lbs at this point in his MMA journey. As for Poirier, he’s still one of the top-ranked lightweights in the world, but right now he’s behind Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor, and Justin Gaethje in regards to getting a title shot. He may feel that it’s wiser to chase after money fights while the lightweight title picture gets sorted out.

We will see if Poirier ends up getting the Diaz fight that he so badly wants, but regardless of who the UFC gives him, expect Poirier to get back in the Octagon very soon.

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz at 170lbs?