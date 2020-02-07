Alex Hernandez buries Donald Cerrone for ‘quitting’ in Conor McGregor fight

Alex Hernandez was not impressed by the performance Donald Cerrone put forth in his 40-second UFC 246 loss to Conor McGregor — and that’s putting it lightly.

Hernandez, who was knocked out by Cerrone in early 2019, went after his former foil during a recent scrum with the media, accusing the fan favorite veteran of quitting against McGregor.

“That performance made me flaccid,” Hernandez said (via MMA Junkie). “I had this hard-on and this vindictive mind that I was going to come and conquer and slaughter ‘Cowboy’ and get my revenge. It was all out of respect because he is who he is and he beat me, so for me I had this vendetta and I had to go get it.

“The erection that I woke up with every morning with this (expletive) vengeance in mind just fizzled in air and now I don’t want anything to do with that fight. You can call it whatever you want, I don’t need to say anything else about it, I already rambled enough.”

Hernandez continued, explaining that he was so disappointed in Cerrone’s loss to McGregor that he’s no longer interested in a shot at redemption against the veteran.

“It’s just I watched that fight, and yeah, McGregor did something special, but [Cerrone] quit. You’re going to give me that (expletive) and you’re going to (expletive) quit, like you’re going to give me that performance and you’re going to give McGregor whatever the (expletive) that was? That’s the thing about ‘Cowboy,’ sometimes he shows up, sometimes he doesn’t. I definitely lost the lust for that fight after that performance.”

While Hernandez was clearly fired up when he made this comment, it is unlikely to be well received by many fight fans. To remind, the MMA community is still roasting ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith — a respected voice in the sporting world — for making his own suggestion that Cerrone quit.

What do you think of this comment from Alex Hernandez?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/7/2020.