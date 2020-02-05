Al Iaquinta teases matchup against Dustin Poirier

UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta took to social media to tease a potential matchup against fellow top contender Dustin Poirier.

A fan on Twitter asked Poirier when he would be returning to the Octagon. Poirier told the fan that he’s waiting to hear something, but considering he has been calling out Nate Diaz seemingly every week on social media, Poirier’s next fight is likely going to be announced soon. And his opponent could very well be Iaquinta

In response to Poirier saying he could get his next fight announced soon, a fan asked Iaquinta if that fight could possibly involve him. Iaquinta replied to the fan with a cryptic tweet of his own, seemingly teasing a potential fight against Poirier.

https://twitter.com/ALIAQUINTA/status/1224861806734213124

“It should be announced shortly”

If the UFC indeed books Poirier vs. Iaquinta, it has the potential to be a real firefight between two of the most dangerous lightweights on the UFC roster. Both men are ranked in the top-10 at 155lbs and both guys are coming off of a loss, so this fight makes a lot of sense on paper.

Poirier (25-6, 1 NC) is coming off of a submission loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 that snapped a six-fight unbeaten streak. He had wins over the likes of Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway and Eddie Alvarez during that time, so despite losing to Nurmagomedov, Poirier is still one of the best in the world.

Iaquinta (14-6-1) is coming off of back-to-back losses to Donald Cerrone and Dan Hooker and has actually lost three of his last four fights overall with a loss to Nurmagomedov during that bad run. But Iaquinta also has wins over Kevin Lee, Diego Sanchez, and Jorge Masvidal as well, which is why he’s so highly ranked at 155lbs.

Who do you think would win a fight between Al Iaquinta and Dustin Poirier?