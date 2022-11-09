Dustin Poirier announces partnership with UFC to promote his Louisiana-style hot sauce: “It means a lot”

Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has announced a partnership with the UFC.

‘The Diamond’ has been out of action since his loss to Charles Oliveira last December. However, it hasn’t been for a lack of trying. Poirier repeatedly called for a clash with Nate Diaz, and almost stepped in last minute at UFC 279 in September. Instead, the Stockton native faced Tony Ferguson.

Luckily for fans, he will end his long layoff this Saturday against Michael Chandler. The former Bellator champion is coming off a knockout win over Tony Ferguson in May, ending a two-fight losing streak. He had previously been defeated by ‘Do Bronx’ and Justin Gaethje.

During his time away from the cage, Dustin Poirier has been busy. In addition to doing charity work with his famed ‘Good Fight Foundation’, he’s also been promoting his hot sauce. ‘Poirier’s Louisiana Style’ hot sauce has been a big hit with fans, and will now have a bigger platform.

Earlier today, the UFC and Dustin Poirier announced a partnership together. According to a press release, the Louisiana flavor will serve as the official hot sauce of the promotion. The marketing partnership will kick in this weekend at UFC 281.

“It means a lot to have Poirier’s Louisiana Style named the first-ever Official Hot Sauce of UFC,” Poirier was quoted as stating in the press release. “Putting in the work – whether it’s training for the next fight, creating a hot sauce company, or helping through our Good Fight Foundation – it’s all about building a legacy for my family and my community. These hot sauces come from the cuisine I grew up with in Lafayette, Louisiana. These are my roots, and I’m excited for UFC fans to share the Cajun flavors I love.”

Currently, the hot sauce is available through many major online outlets. Given this bump in promotion, Poirier has to be happy with the success of his new venture.

