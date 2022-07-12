Hasim Rahman Jr. says Jake Paul has fought “nobody,” vows to “end this facade he’s calling a career”

Hasim Rahman Jr. is looking to end Jake Paul’s boxing career.

Paul was supposed to headline Madison Square Garden on August 6 against Tommy Fury, however, the Brit was forced out of the bout. He was replaced by Hasim Rahman Jr. who is a 12-1 pro boxer and the son of the former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman.

It’s set to be Paul’s toughest test of his career and Rahman Jr. believes that to be true as he says the YouTuber-turned-boxer hasn’t fought anyone in his career.

“You ain’t fought nobody, you ain’t fought nobody. Everyone you’ve fought have been their debut. I just fought somebody who was 20-0… No boxers, no boxers. This will be your first loss,” Rahman Jr. said at the press conference on Tuesday.

Given the fact Hasim Rahman Jr. doesn’t think highly of Jake Paul’s opponents, he is confident he will get his hand raised on August 6.

Not only does Rahman Jr. think he will win, but he expects once he finishes Paul, the YouTuber will end his boxing career.

“Jake you’re about to get knocked out. Are you listening to me, Jake? I’m not feeding into this BS… I’m here to end this facade he’s calling a career, so we’re going to see,” Rahman Jr. added. “We will (see). We’re going to see on August 6 when Jake Paul falls. We’re definitely going to see that.”

Hasim Rahman Jr. is coming off his first professional loss as he suffered a stoppage loss to Kenzie Morrison back in April for the vacant WBC USNBC heavyweight title. He had made his pro debut in 2017 and for the first time in his career when he faces Paul will now be fighting at heavyweight.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is coming off the KO win over Tyron Woodley and his fight against Rahman Jr. will mark the first time he fights a real pro boxer.

Do you think Hasim Rahman Jr. will beat Jake Paul?