Drew Dober would love to face Paddy Pimblett in London, but claims “the UFC will not let me fight him”

Drew Dober doesn’t think he’ll ever fight Paddy Pimblett.

Pimblett has taken the UFC by storm since he signed in 2021. He’s now 4-0 in the promotion and coming off a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon. Yet, given how popular he is, a lot of fighters have called him and want the chance to fight him and Dober is no different. However, Dober claims the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight Pimblett as they know he would beat the Brit.

“No, the UFC will not let me fight him. Let’s be honest, we watched his last fight and we know what I’m capable of. That would be a fun one,” Dober said at UFC Vegas 66 media day. “I just want to fight in London at that O2 Arena. So if Paddy says yes I’m all for it. But we all know that we’ve got Dana, the UFC, and all those guys, they won’t let that happen.”

In Pimblett’s last fight against Gordon at UFC 282, he won a controversial decision and many thought Gordon should’ve got his hand raised. Yet, Drew Dober thinks when you fight a guy as popular as Pimblett, you need to clearly beat them to get the win.

“I mean, I gotta go back and watch it again,” Dober said. “There is a lot of talking. My opinion on the entire matter is there’s something to star power in the judges’ decisions. We’re watching Octagon control and effectiveness and all this other stuff, star power is something you’ve also got to get over. So when you’re fighting a guy as big as Paddy, you’ve got to do more than just five more punches, you know?”

Dober is set to return to the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 66 against Bobby Green. He’s coming off a KO win over Rafael Alves and a TKO win over Terrance McKinney.

Would you like to see Drew Dober vs. Paddy Pimblett in London?