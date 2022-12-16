Marlon Vera urges Petr Yan to “stop crying” over Sean O’Malley decision loss: “You wanna win the fight? You finish the guy”

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera has some advice for Petr Yan.

‘No Mercy’ has been out of action since his bout with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 in October. In that outing, the bantamweight contenders put on a show. However, it was ‘Sugar’ who wound up getting the victory by split decision.

However, the win itself was quite controversial, and many believed the Russian deserved the victory. For his part, Yan later blasted the judges on social media. UFC commentator Daniel Cormier later revealed that he heard that the former champion could possibly attempt to leave the promotion due to the result. ONE Championship heavyweight titleholder Arjan Bhullar later offered himself to be traded for Yan.

Marlon Vera wouldn’t like to see that happen. However, it’s not because he cares too much about Petr Yan personally, instead, he wants to fight him. In an interview with InsideFighting, ‘Chito’ gave some advice to the former champion.

That advice is that he has to shake off the controversial loss, and just get back in the octagon. As Vera noted, he’s had controversial decision losses in the past, but he continued to fight on. Ideally, the Ecuadorian would like to have Yan fight him next, as the two have previously been in talks to face off.

“The highest ranked guy right now, name-wise and everything, is Petr Yan. I’ve been trying to get the fight with Yan, but that a*shole is crying to the UFC about judging and how he should have won,” Vera said. “I’m like, ‘You wanna win the fight? You finish the guy.’ Maybe he didn’t take it serious because he fought a funny guy, but the funny guy can fight too. I heard he’s still crying about the decision. It’s like, ‘Ah, I should have [the] win… f*ck you guys.’ You know, he’s just crying like a little b*tch.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “I’m like, stop crying. The best way to fix that is by getting back on it and try to win. I’ve been there before, I got robbed against Song Yadong. [I didn’t spend] energy complaining or crying, I was like, ‘F*ck it, give me another fight.’ The best approach, in my opinion, is to go and get it.”

