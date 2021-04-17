Report | Injury that forced Drakkar Klose out of UFC Vegas 24 was caused due to Jeremy Stephens push at weigh-ins

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 event was supposed to be co-headlined by a lightweight bout between Drakkar Klose and Jeremy Stephens.

Unfortunately for fight fans, news broke just minutes ago that the highly anticipated co-main event had been called off due to an injury suffered by Klose.

Now, more information has been revealed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, who reported that Drakkar Klose’s injury was a result of the hard push he received from Jeremy Stephens at yesterday’s weigh-ins.

Tonight’s Jeremy Stephens x Drakkar Klose fight has been canceled, per the broadcast. Klose suffered an injury as a result of this push at yesterday’s official weigh-ins, per sources. Specific injury details not disclosed at this time. pic.twitter.com/ImbpMQxHur — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 17, 2021

“Klose suffered an injury as a result of this push at yesterday’s official weigh-ins, per sources. Specific injury details not disclosed at this time.” – Helwani reported on Twitter while sharing a video of the push from Stephens at yesterday’s weigh-ins.

Stephens (28-18 MMA) was supposed to be returning to the lightweight division with intentions of snapping his current four-fight losing streak. During that stretch, ‘Lil Heathen’ has suffered losses to Jose Aldo, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Yair Rodriguez and most recently Calvin Kattar.

Meanwhile, Drakker Klose (11-2-1 MMA) was scheduled to compete at tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 co-main event for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Beneil Dariush. Prior to that setback, the Michigan native had reeled off three-straight wins inside of the Octagon.

UPDATE: Drakkar Klose has issued a statement on his injury (see that here)

UFC officials have already said that they intend to rebook the Klose vs. Stephens bout as soon as possible.

What do you think of the news that the injury which forced Drakkar Klose out of tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 co-main event was caused by Jeremy Stephens push a Friday’s weigh-ins? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!