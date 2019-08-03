Donald Trump sends Colby Covington a message prior to fight with Robbie Lawler

Donald Trump is pulling for Colby Covington to emerge victorious in tonight’s UFC Newark main event against Robbie Lawler.

The United States of America President, Trump, has been a fan of Colby’s ever since Covington brought his UFC interim welterweight title to The White House.

Donald Trump recently took to Twitter where he sent Colby Covington the following words of encouragement.

Fight hard tonight Colby. You are a real Champ! #MAGA https://t.co/dj3JlWQu7i — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

“Fight hard tonight Colby. You are a real Champ! #MAGA”

Colby Covington (14-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Newark event headliner on a six-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 in June of 2018.

Prior to defeating ‘RDA’, Covington has reeled off back to back decision victories over Demian Maia and Dong Hyun Kim.

Covington now meets former welterweight kingpin Robbie Lawler (28-13 MMA).

‘Ruthless’ was most recently seen in action at March’s UFC 235 event, where he suffered a controversial first round submission loss to Ben Askren.

Lawler will enter UFC Newark having gone just 1-3 over his past four Octagon appearances. Robbie’s lone victory in that stretch came against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Donald Trump Jr and his brother Eric will be cageside to support Colby Covington at tonight’s event.

Are you surprised that United States President Donald Trump took that time to wish Colby Covington good luck ahead of his UFC Newark showdown with Robbie Lawler? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 3, 2019

