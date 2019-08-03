UFC Newark Results & Highlights

The Octagon returns to New York this afternoon for UFC Newark, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by a welterweight fight between Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler.

The promotions former interim welterweight champion, Covington (14-1 MMA), will return to action for the first time since defeating Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision at UFC 225 in June of 2018.

‘Chaos’ will enter tonight’s UFC Newark headliner on a six-fight win streak and has been promised a title shot against Kamaru Usman if he proves victorious against Lawler.

Meanwhile, former UFC champion Robbie Lawler was most recently seen in action at March’s UFC 235 event, where he suffered a controversial first round submission loss to Ben Askren.

‘Ruthless’ has gone just 1-3 over his past four Octagon appearances, with his lone win in that time coming over Donald Cerrone.

UFC Newark is co-headlined by a lightweight scrap featuring veterans Jim Miller and Clay Guida.

Guida has won three of his past four fights, his latest being a decision victory over former lightweight champion BJ Penn.

Meanwhile, Jim Miller has gone 2-2 over his past four contests, his most recent being a submission victory over Jason Gonzalez this past April in Florida.

Get all of tonight’s results and highlights below.

UFC Newark Main Card (ESPN, 3PM EST)

Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler

Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida

Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma

Darko Stosic vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

UFC Newark Preliminary Card (ESPN, 12PM EST)

Mickey Gall vs. Salim Touahri

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Lucie Pudilova – Shevchenko def. Pudilova via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:20 of Round 2

Jordan Espinosa vs. Matt Schnell – Schnell def. Espinosa via submission (triangle choke) at 1:23 of Round 1

Lauren Murphy vs. Mara Romero Borella – Murphy def. Borella via KO (knee and strikes) at 1:46 of Round 3

Nothing lucky about it!@LaurenMurphyMMA gets the finish in round 3 with a HUGE knee! #UFCNewark pic.twitter.com/w4weHV9CFB — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2019

Claudio Silva def. Cole Williams via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:35 of Round 1

Done in 1️⃣ Claudio Silva gets the submission victory at #UFCNewark! pic.twitter.com/8t4iHlHSrx — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2019

Hannah Goldy vs. Miranda Granger – Granger def. Goldy by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)