Ben Askren and Demian Maia verbally agree to fight at UFC Singapore

Perennial UFC welterweight contenders Ben Askren and Demian Maia have verbally agreed to meet at October’s UFC Singapore event.

The former Bellator and ONE champion, Askren (19-1 MMA), took to Twitter where he asked the Brazilian submission specialist if he was “in” for an October 26 showdown in Singapore.

I’m in Oct 26 Demian. Are you in also? https://t.co/9AKWgsOc8Q — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) August 3, 2019

“I’m in Oct 26 Demian. Are you in also?”

The former multiple division UFC title challenger, Demian Maia, responded to Ben Askren with the following.

If that’s good for the @ufc , and for you as well, I would be happy to compete with you on that date. It is a intriguing challenge and I’m up for it! As a grappler it’s the kind of challenge that motivates me. It’s truly up to them. — Demian Maia (@demianmaia) August 3, 2019

“If that’s good for the UFC, and for you as well, I would be happy to compete with you on that date. It is a intriguing challenge and I’m up for it! As a grappler it’s the kind of challenge that motivates me. It’s truly up to them.”

Demian Maia (27-9 MMA) is currently riding a two-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Rocco Martin at June’s event in Minneapolis.

Prior to his victory over Martin, the Brazilian standout was coming off a first round submission victory over Lyman Good, which occurred in February.

As for Ben Askren, prior to being KO’d by Jorge Masvidal in record setting time at UFC 239, ‘Funky’ was coming off a controversial submission victory over Robbie Lawler in his Octagon debut at UFC 235.

Askren has battled submission specialists in the past, most recently Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in November of 2017, a fight which Ben ultimately won via first round TKO.

UFC Singapore takes place October 26 from Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event is slated to air exclusively on ESPN+ and will likely feature a plethora of Asian fighters.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 3, 2019