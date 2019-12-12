Donald Trump mentions UFC’s Colby Covington and Bryce Mitchell in politically charged Tweet

Donald Trump has been paying close attention to the fight game recently, cozying up with Colby Covington, attending the recent UFC 244 card in New York, congratulating Tito Ortiz on his latest win, and more.

On Thursday, that trend continued, as Trump unleashed a politically charged Tweet that mentioned Covington as well as UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell.

Mitchell shouted Trump out, offering to beat up the President’s rival politicians, after a win at the UFC’s recent card in Washington, D.C. It was this comment that prompted the President’s remark on Twitter.

ANTIFA will not be going after Bryce or @ColbyCovMMA anytime soon. They much prefer people who can’t fight back! https://t.co/s2M2RHkDsE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

This Tweet from Trump got a quick response from Mitchell, who offered his thanks for the mention.

Thank you Mr. President 👊🏻 — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 12, 2019

Covington, who claims to be Donald Trump’s favorite fighter, meanwhile, is currently making his final preparations for a welterweight title fight against champion Kamaru Usman. The bout will headline the UFC 245 card this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of the fight, Covington has repeatedly shared his support for Trump, and even promised the President that he’d bring him a new world title at the White House.

“There’s no way I don’t bring this world title back to them in the Oval Office,” Covington said in the first episode of UFC Embedded for the UFC 245 card. “Trump, I’ve got a new belt for you. I’m bringing it to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. I ain’t gonna let you down.”

Colby Covington has visited Donald Trump at the White House previously. He did so after winning the UFC interim welterweight title by beating Rafael dos Anjos in 2018.

The visit was arranged by UFC President Dana White, who is a friend and vocal supporter of Trump. Since then, however, Covington and White have become increasingly at odds.

