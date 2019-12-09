Colby Covington makes promise to Donald Trump ahead of UFC 245

Top UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is an outspoken Donald Trump supporter, and even met the United States President after a 2018 interim title win over Rafael dos Anjos.

As Covington makes his final preparations for his UFC 245-headlining welterweight title fight with undisputed champion Kamaru Usman, which goes down this Saturday in Las Vegas, he’s decided to promise Trump another UFC title win.

Covington did so on the first episode the UFC Embedded series for UFC 245.

“There’s no way I don’t bring this world title back to them in the Oval Office,” Covington said. “Trump, I’ve got a new belt for you. I’m bringing it to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. I ain’t gonna let you down.”

Colby Covington will enter his welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman on a seven-fight win-streak, highlighted by triumphs over the likes of Dong Hyun Kim, Demian Maia, former UFC lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos, and most recently, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. He’s currently 15-1 overall.

Usman, coincidentally, has the exact same overall record. The champion hasn’t lost since his second pro bout. He’s gone a perfect 10-0 in the UFC, most notably beating Leon Edwards, Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, and Tyron Woodley, who he thumped to win the UFC welterweight belt earlier this year.

In addition to his 2018 visit with Donald Trump, Covington’s fights have also been attended by the first family. Trump himself also attended the November UFC 244 fight in New York, and also congratulated Tito Ortiz on his recent victory over Alberto Del Rio. Suffice it to say that the President is a fight fan.

Do you think Colby Covington will make good on his promise to Donald Trump at UFC 245 this weekend?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/9/2019.