United States President Donald Trump congratulates Tito Ortiz on Huge Win

United States President Donald Trump took time out of his evening to congratulate Tito Ortiz on his “Huge win” over Alberto Del Rio at tonight’s Combate Americas event.

The US President sent the following message to ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” on Twitter dubbing him a “Great American Patriot”.

Congratulations to @TitoOrtiz on tonight’s huge WIN, a Great American Patriot! https://t.co/m4tJpfzVte — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

The former UFC light heavyweight champion, Ortiz (21-12-1 MMA), utilized a rear-naked choke to force Del Rio to submit in tonight’s event headliner.

The victory marked Ortiz’s third in a row, as he had previously scored stoppages wins over Chuck Liddell and Chael Sonnen respectively.

Tito Ortiz would later respond to President Trump with the following message of gratitude.

Thank you very much Mr. President @realDonaldTrump that means the world to me! 🙏🏼🇺🇸 #KAG #MAGA — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) December 8, 2019

It is no secret that Donald Trump is a fight fan. In addition to his interest in boxing, the US President also invited Colby Covington to The White House following his victory over Rafael dos Anjos in which he captured the promotions interim welterweight title.

It will be interesting to see what Tito Ortiz opts to do next. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has 5-1 over his past six bouts, with four of those five wins coming by way of stoppage.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 8, 2019

