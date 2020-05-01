Donald Cerrone wants to become first UFC fighter to fight three times in one week

UFC welterweight Donald Cerrone says he wants to become the first fighter in UFC history to fight three times in one week.

Cerrone takes on Anthony Pettis in a rematch at UFC 249 next Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida. Living up to his ‘anywhere, anytime’ mantra, “Cowboy” took the fight against Pettis on short notice in an effort to help the UFC save the UFC 249 card which had been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Cerrone says this might not be the only short-notice fight that he takes in the coming weeks. In fact, Cerrone says he wants to set a modern-day UFC record by fighting three times in the course of one week (not including early UFC fighters who participated in single-night tournaments). Here’s what “Cowboy” said.

“I’m going to go in there and win this fight and say, ‘Hey Dana, you got anybody lined up for Wednesday? Because I’m going to stay here in the RV.’ I want to be the first fighter to bang three fights out in a week,” Cerrone said.

Theoretically, Cerrone could potentially accomplish the feat considering all three cards set for May 9, May 13, and May 16 are going to be in the same arena in Jacksonville. Of course, saying he wants to fight three times in one week and actually going out there and doing so are completely different things. Considering Cerrone already has a potential war with Pettis matched up, it seems hard to believe he could make such a quick turnaround. Even if he wants to do it, doctors, not to mention UFC officials, might not let him. Then again, maybe they actually give him a chance to accomplish his goal.

After all, t’s not like Cerrone hasn’t already had quick turnarounds in the past. In 2015, Cerrone took on Myles Jury at UFC 182 on January 3rd and then made a quick turnaround to take on Benson Henderson on January 18th. The UFC record for quickest turnaround belongs to Chas Skelly, who needed only 13 days between fights against Tom Niinimäki and Sean Soriano in the summer of 2014. Chris Leben and Dustin Pague are at 14 days, and then Cerrone is at 15 days. If it’s up to “Cowboy,” who already has a number of UFC records under his belt, this could be yet another UFC record he breaks.

Do you want to see Donald Cerrone fight three times in one week?