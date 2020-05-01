Curtis Blaydes believes certain UFC stars receive preferential treatment based on “looks” instead of “athletic achievements”

Curtis Blaydes takes issue with bikini-clad UFC fighters who receive preferential treatment based on their looks instead of fighting skills.

The UFC heavyweight contender shared his frustrations in a social media post this week. “Razor” criticized female MMA fighters who are heavily promoted based on their looks.

“I’m a girl dad so lemme make this clear I’m not against female athletes getting publicity and media push and love from fans when it’s deserved and earned through legitimate hard work and grinding,” he clarified (transcript via MMA Mania).

“My issue is why do so many female athletes complain and gripe about being overly sexualized by fans/media but then at the same time many of them are profiting off said sexualization thru media endorsements, high profile placement on fight cards, and overall popularity which leads to many other financial opportunities?”

Fighters including Jessica Penne and Bec Rawlings have found another source of income through their OnlyFans accounts. Paige Van Zant has also stripped down to her bikini for Sports Illustrated in 2019. Even the two-division champion, Amanda Nunes previously bared all in ESPN’s “Body Issue.” Blaydes claimed that posting bikini pictures will only undermine your athletic achievements and forfeit respect.

“I don’t hate hustling either like if that’s how a female wants to pay her bills thru her body which is what many strippers do and i have no problem with either hustle but you can’t live life that way and expect to garner the same type of respect and love that real grinders get,” he added.

“You can’t have your cake and your ice cream pick one, either you’re gonna hustle and make money off your athletic achievements and skill set or you’re gonna hustle and sell bikini pics and forfeit that respect hard work and sweat brings….this is an open table discussion just wanna hear y’all’s honest opinions.”

Blaydes took particular issue with Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich. He admits he could be wrong, but he declared that both fighters remain on the UFC roster because of their “sex appeal.”

“So you telling me Paige Vanzant and Rachel Osto-whatever actually deserve time remain on the UFC’s roster for their ‘athletic achievements’ and their not just on cards for their sex appeal?

“Cause if I’m wrong about that then I guess the whole premise of my original statement is wrong and I apologize but if you’re a legit fan of MMA you couldn’t possibly believe the two females I mentioned are on the roster for anything other than the fact they look good in bikinis.”

What do you think of these controversial comments from Curtis Blaydes?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/1/2020.