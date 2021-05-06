Donald Cerrone says he will put away Alex Morono in the first: “I still have the malicious intent of hurting a motherf****r”

Donald Cerrone is confident he will get back in the win column and do so by stoppage.

Cerrone was set to fight Diego Sanchez but just over a week out, he was released from the promotion. After that, the UFC was looking to find a replacement and found one in Alex Morono.

For “Cowboy,” he knows Morono is looking to put him out early. However, Cerrone says he’s ready for a fight and is planning on not letting the fight go out of the first round.

“I know he fought Pettis, the kid’s coming, he’s hungry. That’s what makes this dangerous because he’s not an old veteran like I am,” Cerrone said at media day. “He’s like a new, up-and-coming, hungry kid. I’m sure his team are like, ‘Go in there and swarm this motherf****r right away in the beginning.

“If you’re going to get Cowboy, ‘you’re going to get him early,'” Cerrone said. “So, I brought Chilito (my coach) with me, we’re going to be getting Rounds 1 and 2 out of the way in the back, so I’m going to come out there f*****g ready to go.

“I wanted the main event. I would’ve loved five rounds, I don’t know if that kid can go five,” Cerrone said. “I still have the malicious intent of hurting a motherf****r. I got the Diego fire still. I plan on every punch and every kick to be lethal and I don’t want this kid to make it out of the first round. So, when he watches this, know I’m coming motherf****r, so when you come hard and come fast in the beginning, I’ll be ready.”

Donald Cerrone is winless in his last five and could be fighting for his UFC job on Saturday. He last fought in September where he fought Niko Price to a draw. Prior to that, he dropped a decision to Anthony Pettis and suffered TKO losses to Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson.

