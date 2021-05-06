Video | Jake Paul causes brawl after stealing Floyd Mayweather’s hat

Jake Paul is continuing to cause waves in the combat sports world.

On Thursday, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather were set for their first faceoff and press conference to promote their June 6th bout. Many fans were excited about it but the most memorable moment of the event was Jake Paul starting a brawl after stealing Mayweather’s hat.

After the faceoff, Paul went up to Mayweather and said he would fight him after. It caused dome back-and-forth and Paul then stole his hat which the pro boxer did not take well.

After the intial shots and brawl, it went backstage where they were still going at it. In the video, Floyd Mayweather can be heard saying he will kill that motherf****r, referncing Jake Paul.

Although Paul got into an altercation with Mayweather, there is no question this is what he wanted. The brash YouTuber turned boxer has been getting under the skin of so many professional fighters and Mayweather is just the latest. It will also hype up a potential fight between the two if Mayweather beats the older brother Logan in a month.

Jake Paul is currently 3-0 as a professional boxer and coming off a first-round KO over Ben Askren in their highly-anticipated bout. His other two wins also are by knockout as he beat Nate Robinson and fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib. He will likely fight again in the coming months, and many expect it to be against a current or former MMA fighter.

Floyd Mayweather, meanwhile, is 50-0 and has not boxed professionally since he beat Conor McGregor in their 2017 match. He did do an exhibtion bout against Tenshin Nasukawa and scored a TKO win under the RIZIN banner. His fight against Logan Paul will also be an exhibtion bout, and many expect him to win with ease.

