Conor McGregor trashes Floyd Mayweather for taking a fight with Logan Paul: “Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad.”

Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on the upcoming boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

Mayweather (50-0), who is considered one of the greatest boxers to ever grace the squared circle, will take on Paul (0-1) on June 6.

It is certainly an odd matchup, and for Conor McGregor, it is nothing short of “sad” seeing ‘Money‘ involved in such a contest.

The outspoken Irishman took to social media where he trashed his former boxing opponent in Floyd Mayweather for accepting a bout with Logan Paul.

“Hey @leonardellerbe, what the fuck is Floyd at? The kid curled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy. The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him. It’s embarrassing! Pro to pro it’s embarrassing.”

Conor McGregor continued:

“He will not scratch 10m for this fight and he knows it. It was cancelled once already. The world is watching this on Twitter. He’d fight a half decent pro and command 20m upwards, yet its this shit. Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or fuck off mate. Slap head!” – McGregor wrote on Instagram.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather of course have a long and storied rivalry stemming from their blockbuster boxing match in August of 2017. ‘Money’ went on to defeat ‘Notorious’ by way of tenth round TKO that evening in Las Vegas.

McGregor (22-5 MMA) is set to return to the Octagon on July 10 for a highly anticipated trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

