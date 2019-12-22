Donald Cerrone on Conor McGregor: “I’m just as wild and crazy as him!”

UFC welterweight star Donald Cerrone might not make the media headlines as much as Conor McGregor, but “Cowboy” says he’s just as ‘wild and crazy’ as the Irishman is.

Cerrone is set to take on McGregor in the main event of UFC 246 on January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It goes without saying that this is a huge fight between two of the biggest stars in MMA and one that’s destined to do huge numbers at the box office.

Speaking to the media ahead of the event, Cerrone talked about why he has refrained from talking trash to his opponent before the fight. Cerrone says that while he hasn’t said much in the lead-up to he fight, he plans on doing his talking inside the Octagon. He says he doesn’t need to prove that he’s as ‘wild and crazy’ as McGregor, even though he believes he is.

“I’m not going to talk badly about him. I don’t really care. He does his life and whatever he wants to do he can. I’m just as wild and crazy as him, but in a different way. The media keep asking me, ‘What do you think of the trouble he gets in?’ The guy lives under a microscope. Anything he does people want to blow up and make a big deal about it. That’s his life. I would never even dig at something like that. Hell, no,” Cerrone said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“Only goddamn thing I’m talking about is fighting only. Anything outside of it, that’s you. You do what you want to do. You want to meet me in the cage and fight — fighting that’s a whole different thing — but I’m not going to bring up anything from the past or anything he’s done outside the octagon. What the dude has done inside of the cage, and what he’s done for the sport is amazing. I’m honored to fight a guy like him and it’s going to be one hell of a battle and I’m looking forward to it.”

Tickets for UFC 246 went on sale this week, with the least expensive ticket available at a cost of $300 U.S. to be in attendance for one of the biggest fights of 2020.

How excited are you for Donald Cerrone vs. Conor McGregor?