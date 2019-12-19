$300 gets you a seat for Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Whenever Conor McGregor fights you can expect there to be a whole lot of money involved – and while that is likely going to be the case for his fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, some diehard fans have still had to think twice about the ticket prices that have been listed for the event.

McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the Octagon has been in the works for a good few months now, with Cerrone being pinpointed as the ideal opponent for him to come back against.

As reported by Aaron Bronsteter the ticket prices have been released, with the first batch of tickets going on sale yesterday in an exclusive pre-sale for Fight Club members.

Price levels for #UFC246 tickets: $300, $350, $400, $500, $600, $750, $1000, $1250, $1500 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 18, 2019

Back at UFC 229m when Conor McGregor challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship, Forbes reports that the initial ticket prices were $2,505, $2,005, $1,505, $1,005, $755, $555, $405, $355, $305, $255, and $205 – meaning you could’ve gotten a cheaper ticket in the nosebleeds, but one of the best available seats would’ve set you back quite a bit more.

There’s also something to be said for the discussion surrounding the card for the January showcase. While there are a few notable names littered throughout the remainder of what is expected to be the main card, mainly believe a strong co-main is needed in order to justify making the trip — especially if something happens to McGregor or Cerrone before fight night.

People always knew that it was going to set them back quite a bit if they were interested in making the journey over to Las Vegas for this fight, and the same goes for people who are more local to the area.

When you combine this news with the fact that the UFC are expected to up the prices of their pay-per-view events in the next few weeks, it’s understandable to think that the company is going in a new, and more expensive, direction.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/19/2019.