Kamaru Usman congratulates ‘Big little brother’ Mohammed following his KO victory at Titan FC

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman congratulated his ‘big little brother’ Mohammed Usman on his KO victory at Titan FC 38 this weekend.

It’s been a good month for the Usman family, as Kamaru defeated Colby Covington via fifth-round TKO last Saturday at UFC 245 to defend the UFC welterweight title, and now his brother Mohammed knocked out Reggie Cato with one punch at Titan FC 38 last night.

Kamaru was quick to praise his ‘big little brother’ Mohammed in a social media post congratulating him on the win. The joke is that Kamaru is 32 while Mohammed is 30, but Kamaru is a lean welterweight while Mohammed is a giant heavyweight.

Here’s what the older Usman wrote on his Instagram about his brother’s performance.

“Closing out the year in style. Back to back weekends and back to back knockouts. Congratulations Big little brother @umohammed97#themotor #usmanbrothers @steventhewarman @sayifsaud @dungeondfw”

As Kamaru alluded to, it’s been a massive month for the Usman family as both he and his brother picked up huge knockout wins in their respective promotions.

For Kamaru, it was a very memorable year in 2019 as he defeated Tyron Woodley back at UFC 235 to become the new UFC welterweight champion and then successfully defended it against his arch-nemesis Covington at UFC 239. It’s safe to say it’s been an amazing year for the older Usman.

For Mohammed, it’s also been a huge year for him as he defeated Cato, Alexis Garcia and Frank Tate in Titan FC to really jump onto the radar of the top heavyweight prospects in MMA. Since losing to current UFC heavyweight Don’Tale Mayes in Victory FC last year, Mohammed is undefeated, improving his MMA record to 6-1 with five of those wins coming by stoppage. This latest knockout win has to have the younger Usman on the UFC’s radar.

Do you think we will see Mohammed Usman in the UFC one day?