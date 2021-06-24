Don Frye interested in making a comeback: “I’d love to fight Francis Ngannou”

UFC Hall of Famer Don Frye says he wants to make a comeback in MMA, and he wants to fight UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou next.

Frye, who is now 55 years old, has not competed in MMA since a KO loss to Ruben “Warpath” Villareal in December 2011. For the past decade, Frye has mostly spent it out of the limelight, but after taking 10 years away from the fighting, “The Predator” is now hoping to make a comeback in 2021, and he already has his next opponent in mind.

Speaking to Joe Rogan, Frye said that he wants to make a comeback and said that if he could choose anyone to fight, it would be the current UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou.

Don Frye is looking to making a comeback. Who does he want to fight? None other than Francis Ngannou 😳pic.twitter.com/45hzxkqNKT — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 24, 2021

“(I want to) make a comeback. Sh*t yeah. I’d love to fight Ngannou. He’s amazing,” Frye said.

“Wouldn’t it be better to fight someone your age?” Rogan asked.

“Why? They don’t have the belt do they?” Frye responded.

Frye (20-9-1, 1 NC) won the UFC 8 one-night tournament in 1996 with a win over Gary Goodridge, and he returned later that year for the UFC 10 tournament, only to lose to Mark Coleman in the finals. Later that year, Frye won the Ultimate Ultimate 96 tournament with a win over Tank Abbott. Overall, Frye went 10-1 in his first year of professional fighting.

After leaving the UFC following his tournament wins, Frye went on to fight in promotions such as PRIDE, K-1, King of the Cage, DEEP, Shark Fights, and Gladiator Challenge before deciding to hang up his gloves for good following back-to-back KO loss to the aforementioned Villareal and Dave “Pee-Wee” Herman. The UFC inducted Frye into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2016, five years after he walked away from the sport. Five years later, and it now looks like he wants to come back.

