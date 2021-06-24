UFC Vegas 29 rankings update: Marlon Vera moves up, Aleksei Oleinik falls off

The official UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 29, and Marlon Vera moved up the ranks while Aleksei Oleinik fell out.

Vera beat up Davey Grant to pick up a unanimous decision win and bounce back into the win column after losing a decision to Jose Aldo in his last fight. With the impressive win over Grant, Vera moved up from No. 15 in the UFC bantamweight rankings to No. 13. In turn, Cody Stamann dropped two spots down to No. 15. For Vera, beating Grant this past weekend in a “Fight of the Night” performance and having a previous knockout win over Sean O’Malley from two fights ago puts him in a good position at 135lbs. Vera wants to fight former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz next, but we’ll see what happens.

Aside from Marlon Vera moving up the 135lbs ladder, the other big change in the UFC rankings this week saw Serghei Spivac enter the heavyweight rankings following his unanimous decision win over Oleinik. Although it wasn’t the most impressive performance from Spivak, he did enough to get his hand raised and he has now won his last three fights in a row and is 4-2 overall in the UFC. Of course, with Spivac entering the rankings, that means someone has to fall out of them, and it would be Oleinik who is no longer a top-15 heavyweight. Even though Oleinik is just a year removed from beating Fabricio Werdum by split decision, he has lost his last three fights in a row and could be at risk of being cut.

The only other change in the rankings this week besides Vera and Spivac was a minor switch at heavyweight, as Tom Aspinall is now ranked No. 12 and Blagoy Ivanov is No. 13.

What do you think of the rankings changes following UFC Vegas 29?