Dominick Reyes thanks Jon Jones for “the experience” and wishes him well at heavyweight

UFC light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes thanked Jon Jones for “the experience” and wished him well as he moves up to heavyweight.

Reyes and Jones went at it back in February at UFC 247, with Jones edging out a controversial unanimous decision. Reyes has been chasing a rematch with Jones for months, but the long-time UFC light heavyweight champion made it official a few weeks ago when he announced he would be vacating his title. Reyes will now take on Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC 253 for the vacant belt at 205lbs.

On Sunday, Reyes took to his social media to share a positive message with Jones. Check out what Reyes wrote to Jones on his Twitter below.

Hey @JonnyBones thank you for the experience man, I wish you the best of luck in your journey. I know things got a lil crazy, but I just wanted to be pushed beyond my percieved limits by the LHW GOAT again. God bless and God willing we get to dance under those lights again. 🙏✌ — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) August 30, 2020

I let too many people tell me how I should feel (angry) instead of just acting on how I do feel (grateful). #growth #freeDom — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) August 30, 2020

It is nice to see the respect from Reyes towards Jones considering all that was said between these two. At the end of the day, they are two of the best fighters in the UFC and there is always going to be that respect factor there despite the bad blood between the two stemming from the decision in the first fight. With Jones moving up to heavyweight, it doesn’t seem like these two will fight each other anytime soon, but perhaps one day we will finally get to see the rematch between Jones and Reyes.

Do you think we will see a rematch between Dominick Reyes and Jon Jones one day?