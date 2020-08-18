Opening odds for Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz released

The opening odds have been released for the upcoming vacant UFC light heavyweight title bout between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz.

On Monday, news broke that the UFC is planning a fight between Reyes and Blachowicz for UFC 253, which takes place on September 26 at a yet-to-be-determined location. Not long after the news of Reyes vs. Blachowicz being in the works broke, UFC superstar Jon Jones took to Twitter to officially announce that he is vacating the light heavyweight title. Jones says he is working on a move up to heavyweight, and the 205lbs title is now vacant.

With Reyes and Blachowicz now set to duke it out for the vacant belt at UFC 253, the oddsmakers have opened up the odds for the fight. Per BetOnline’s Dave Mason, here are the opening odds for Reyes vs. Blachowicz.

UFC 253 Odds

Dominick Reyes -200

Jan Blachowicz +170

Reyes opened as a -200 betting favorite. That means a $200 bet will win you $100. As for Blachowicz, he opened as a +170 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $170.

Reyes (12-1) is the No. 1 ranked light heavyweight in the UFC. The 30-year-old American is the uncrowned champ in the eyes of many, as there were a significant number of fans, media, and fighters who thought Reyes beat Jones back at UFC 247. Overall, Reyes is 6-1 in the UFC with notable wins over the likes of Chris Weidman, Volkan Oezdemir, Jared Cannonier, and Ovince Saint Preux.

Blachowicz (26-8) is the No. 3 ranked light heavyweight in the UFC. The 37-year-old Pole is 9-5 overall in the UFC and he has won seven of his last eight fights. Some of Blachowicz’s notable wins in the UFC are over Corey Anderson, Ronaldo Souza, Luke Rockhold, Nikita Krylov, Jimi Manuwa, and Jared Cannonier.

This should be an excellent fight between two of the best light heavyweights in the sport and the winner will be a worthy successor to Jones as the UFC light heavyweight champ.

Who will you bet on, Dominick Reyes or Jan Blachowicz?