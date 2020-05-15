Dominick Reyes takes aim at Jon Jones and Tyron Woodley on social media

Dominick Reyes took no prisoners on a recent Twitter campaign, targeting Jon Jones, Mike Perry, and Tyron Woodley.

“The Dominator” has experienced a surge in popularity this year, particularly following his UFC 247 fight against Jon Jones. He fought the light heavyweight champion for the title and lost by decision, but many spectators believed he was the better fighter and should have won the clash.

Since their closely contested bout, the light heavyweight stars have continued to trade barbs on social media. Reyes and UFC president Dana White have shared their eagerness to organize a rematch, meanwhile Jon Jones is focusing his attention on Jan Blachowicz or potentially even the heavyweight division.

On Twitter, the No. 1 ranked light heavyweight called out the champion for avoiding a rematch.

I mean I get it I’m the most dangerous fight. So let’s get these $$$ up! — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) May 15, 2020

What are you even worried about $$$ for, arent you “rich as fuck” ? — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) May 15, 2020

Reyes also questioned why he is no longer featured on the UFC’s top 15 pound-for-pound rankings but Tyron Woodley is. The former welterweight champion hasn’t fought since March 2019 when he lost his belt to Kamaru Usman. He was expected to fight Leon Edwards this year, but their bout was postponed due to COVID-19. Woodley currently sits at No. 15 on the P4P rankings board.

On another note. How did I get bumped from p4p top 15 in favor of Woodley?! Dude didn’t even show up to his last fight. #wtf #UFC #p4p — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) May 15, 2020

It is unclear whether Reyes will get the opportunity to fight Jon Jones next or if he will have to face another top-ranked contender. Since his dominant TKO victory at UFC Jacksonville, Glover Teixeira revealed he is willing to fight Dominick Reyes, Jon Jones or Jan Blachowicz next. The 205-pound division remains one of the most stacked divisions in the UFC, so there promises to be plenty of exciting light heavyweight matchups, as long as the UFC continues to follow safety protocol and host fights from a closed arena.

Do you think Jon Jones is avoiding a matchup against Dominick Reyes?