Jon Jones continues to mock Jan Blachowicz over “Can’t wait to fist you” comment

Jon Jones continued to mock Jan Blachowicz today, this after the surging light heavyweight contender suggested he “can’t wait to fist” Bones in a potential fight.

Yesterday evening Jones seemingly shutdown a potential immediate rematch with Dominick Reyes in favor of a showdown with the Polish standout in Blachowicz.

“Now suddenly I’m afraid of a good dogfight? Pretty sure I walked him down for 25 minutes straight when we fought.” Jon Jones said of his fight with Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. One thing about being the champion of the world, you got to search for fresh meat on every soil. I’m feeling like popping some cherries in Poland, haven’t had that yet.”

Following that statement from Jones, Jan Blachowicz would take to Twitter where he expressed his excitement regarding a potential title fight with ‘Bones’.

“So, it’s a date. Can’t wait to fist you.”

A confused Jon Jones initially replied to Blachowicz’s with the following:

“First of all it would be a fight, not a date and you’re not going to be fisting anyone. What a strange guy you are Jan.”

Most recently, Jon Jones took to Twitter where he continued to taunt Jan Blachowicz over his previous “fisting” remark.

“Imagine leaving your garage door open, waking up in the middle of the night. And this guy standing over you with only one UFC glove on.”

Jon Jones has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since defeating Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 this past February. Despite being awarded a unanimous decision victory, many fans were clamoring for Jones to grant Reyes an immediate rematch due to the competitiveness of their first fight.

With that said, ‘Bones’ appears set on defending his UFC light heavyweight championship against Jan Blachowicz next. The Polish star recently extended his win streak to three in a row by scoring a brutal first round knockout victory over Corey Anderson.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com April 18, 2020