Dominick Reyes: It’s “obvious” Jon Jones is ducking rematch

Dominick Reyes believes it’s obvious that it’s “obvious” that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is avoiding him.

Reyes challenged Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title back in February. Despite Jones’ reputation as one of the greatest fighters of all times, Reyes pushed him to the brink of defeat.

In the end, the judges’ awarded the decision—and the light heavyweight title—to Jones. Yet many viewers, including UFC President Dana White, felt the verdict should have gone the other way.

Ever since he came up short to Jones, Reyes has been chomping at the bit for a rematch. Unfortunately for him, Jones is currently butting heads with the UFC over payment issues, and has threatened to vacate the light heavyweight title if his demands aren’t met.

According to Reyes, however, Jones is avoiding their rematch.

“It was obvious man, that last fight was a dog fight and I took it to him,” Reyes said in an interview with Chael Sonnen. recently (view MMA News). “I pushed him to his limits. I pushed him somewhere he’s never been. He’s never been out-struck, he’s never been hurt like that, he’s never had an opponent that wasn’t afraid of him at all. … He’s not willing to lose his belt for less than whatever million dollars. He knows that belt is close to being lost, so he’s doing whatever he can to avoid fighting me again.”

While Reyes is convinced Jones is ducking him, Jones has claimed he’d be happy to rematch his recent foe under the right conditions.

“I’d love to fight him again,” Jones said on Twitter recently. “I’m just waiting for the UFC to make the reward worth the risk. Unless the organization treat it like a super fight, I might as well stay on schedule fighting the next guy in line.”

Do you want to see Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes run it back?