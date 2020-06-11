Francis Ngannou reflects on “2 months in jail” after entry into Europe

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has one of the most incredible backstories of any fighter on the UFC roster.

Ngannou was born in Cameroon, and ultimately emigrated to Europe in hopes of making a life for himself. While he eventually landed in Paris, where his combat sports career began, his arrival in Europe began with a two-month stint in jail.

Ngannou looked back on this turbulent chapter of his live in a Thursday afternoon post to Instagram.

“2013: 7 years ago we were freed by the Spanish homeland security after spending 2 months in jail for illegally entering on European soil by sea,” Ngannou wrote. “This, after attempting for one year from Morocco. I had nothing by then but a dream and a faith of pursuing it.

“Some people will always tell you that it’s too late, that you can’t make it, that it’s not meant for you, tell you that you’re not worth it, or that you can’t succeed without them (while their lives aren’t an example of success lol),” Ngannou added. “Those voices are always around the corner to make you quit your dream and maybe your destiny. It’s up to you and only you if you let them get to your mind, but you can also reject or ignore the negativities around you and make it in your own way.”

Francis Ngannou is currently riding a string of destructive, first-round knockout wins over Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. He’s widely expected to get the next crack at the winner of the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

What do you think of this inspiring story from Francis Ngannou?