Jon Jones would “love” to fight Dominick Reyes again, but he has some conditions

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones says he would “love” to fight rival Dominick Reyes as long as the UFC meets his conditions.

Jones and Reyes met back at UFC 247 in early February. In one of the most controversial decisions of the year, the judges scored the fight unanimously in favor of Jones, despite many fans and media members scoring it for Reyes, not to mention UFC president Dana White doing the same.

Reyes has spent the last few months campaigning for a rematch on social media, but Jones has been caught up in legal issues and the coronavirus pandemic also meant that the champ hasn’t been booked for his next fight yet.

There’s a chance that Jones could end up fighting Jan Blachowicz next, but a rematch against Reyes is still on the table. Taking to his Twitter followers on Tuesday, Jones said that he is interested in a rematch with Reyes as long as the UFC pays him what he’s worth.

I’d love to fight him again. I’m just waiting for the UFC to make the reward worth the risk. Unless the organization treat it like a super fight, I might as well stay on schedule fighting the next guy in line https://t.co/gBKBsGnrIk — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 12, 2020

Jones also added that he never ducks anyone, so anyone who thinks he’s avoiding a rematch with Reyes by chasing a fight with Blachowicz is in the wrong.

I’ve never dodged anyone, did you see what Jan did to the last brotha he faced? https://t.co/vDAMknFI5F — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 12, 2020

Do you want to see the rematch between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/12/2020.