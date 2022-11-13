x
Dominick Reyes issues statement following brutal K...
MMA Newsdominick reyesUFC

Dominick Reyes issues statement following brutal KO loss to Ryan Spann at UFC 281

Fernando Quiles

Dominick Reyes has spoken out after suffering a scary knockout loss to Ryan Spann at UFC 281.

Reyes and Spann collided inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. This one didn’t last as Spann landed a left jab that shut Reyes’ lights off in the opening frame. It is Reyes’ fourth loss in a row. He has now been knocked out or TKO’d in his last three outings.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Reyes issued a statement on the brutal KO defeat at the hands of Spann.

“I was hungry to get my hand raised and rushed the fight, I’m ok I live to fight another day. Another lesson learned. Congrats to @alexpoatanpereira what an incredible performance to become the middleweight champion. God is good always. Thank you to my friends and family who support me, to my management @tikighosn @upgrademg. And big thank you to @teixeirammaandfitness @fernelyfeliz for the camp and believing in me. I’ll be back, just have to shake it off and get back in there. Big thank you to the @ufc @danawhite @thegarden for the opportunity. The energy was amazing last night and it felt great to be in the arena again!”

Dominick Reyes hasn’t emerged victorious in an MMA bout since October 2019. He went from having an unbeaten record of 12-0 to going 12-4 and is expected to slide far down on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings. Time will tell if Reyes can turn it around or if his best days inside the Octagon have peaked.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
