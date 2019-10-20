Dominick Reyes issues statement after KO victory at UFC Boston

UFC light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes has issued a statement following his KO victory over Chris Weidman at UFC Boston.

Reyes needed less than two minutes to knock Weidman out in devastating fashion. The win upped his MMA record to 12-0, including a perfect 6-0 mark inside the Octagon.

Following the victory over Weidman, Dominick Reyes took to social media to release a statement on his career-best victory. Here’s what Reyes said.

“Thank you Jesus! What an amazing night I couldn’t have dreamed it better. I will forever remember this night in Boston! Thank you to my friends, family and fans for all your unwavering support! Thank you to @chrisweidman for the opportunity you are a great warrior. I love this game it is just my time, thank you @ufc for the love. And thanks to all my sponsors @toyotires @drinkbodyarmor @modelousa @manscaped @diamondmma @apemanstrong @upgrademg @tikighosn @oldskullnorthamerica @stinechiropractic

#ufcboston #reyesvsweidman #love #mma #cobrakai #teamquest #teamreyes”

Following the win over Weidman, Dominick Reyes used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to call out UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones for a fight. Based on the rankings, Reyes is likely next in line for a title shot as the highest-ranked fighter who hasn’t fought the champ yet.

Jones’ management team has come out and said they don’t believe Reyes deserves to get a title shot. But with so few other contenders at 205lbs, Dominick Reyes might get the title shot just based on default. And the fact he knocked out Weidman in such devastating fashion doesn’t hurt, either.

As for Weidman, he has now lost five of his last six fights by knockout. UFC president Dana White said he will have a conversation with Weidman about possibly retiring, although the former middleweight champ hasn’t decided anything yet.

Do you believe Dominick Reyes has the potential to win the UFC light heavyweight title?