Dana White praises ‘gangster’ Maycee Barber, says he loves everything about her

UFC president Dana White praised women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber, calling the 21-year-old a ‘gangster’ who will be fun to watch for years to come.

Speaking at the UFC Boston post-fight presser, White had nothing but good things to say about Maycee Barber, who finished Gillian Robertson via first-round knockout.

Here’s what the UFC president said about “The Future.”

“She’s a gangster, this girl. I love everything about this girl,” White said. “You should see all these crazy texts she sends me, like all the time, including tonight as soon the fight was over. She started texting me, saying she wants to fight everybody and she wants to do this, and says, ‘I told you, I told you I was going to do this.’ I love her attitude. I love how bad she wants to be a world champion. I love how she finishes fights. She fought a very tough girl tonight and she stopped her. She looked incredible. She’s fun and it’s going to be fun for all of us and for the fans to watch her grow over the next couple years.”

The win over Robertson improved Maycee Barber’s MMA record to 8-0, which includes seven of those wins by stoppage. So far in the UFC she’s a perfect 3-0, with knockout wins over Robertson, JJ Aldrich, and Hannah Cifers.

At only 21, Maycee Barber is on track to get a title shot at a very young age if she continues to get her hand raised. She has made it a personal goal of hers to become the youngest champion in UFC history, a record which is currently held by Jon Jones, who defeated Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at age 28 back in 2011.

For now, Barber is hoping to get her hands on Paige VanZant in what would be her highest-profile opponent to date.

How much potential to do you think Maycee Barber has in MMA?