Jon Jones and Jan Blachowicz seemingly agree to title fight on Twitter

Jon Jones and Jan Blachowicz have seemingly confirmed on social media that they’re going to fight for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Ever since Jan Blachowicz dismantled Corey Anderson at UFC Rio Rancho many fans have been calling for the Pole to receive the next shot at Jon Jones’ title. Blachowicz has won seven of his last eight fights with the knockout over Anderson coming just seven months after he also knocked out Luke Rockhold.

After Tweeting out 10 days ago that he would indeed be facing Jones, Blachowicz seems to have received some form of confirmation or encouragement from the champion who decided to Retweet the short and sweet statement last night.

We all know what “Bones” can be like on social media, with his trolling of the MMA community being fairly notorious at this point. However, with Jones wanting to stay active and Blachowicz being on a hot streak, there’s a decent chance that this could actually happen.

The big stumbling block could well be the looming presence of Dominick Reyes who recently lost an incredibly narrow title fight of his own to Jones at UFC 247. While it’s usually unlikely to see contenders receive an automatic rematch after losing the first fight, fans appear to be willing to make a special exception in the case of Reyes and Jones.

The popular theory over the course of the last few years has been that light heavyweight is one of the weakest divisions in the UFC and while you could still argue that’s true, guys like Blachowicz and Reyes are ensuring that Jones doesn’t make the move up to heavyweight just yet.

While there’s been no official announcement one way or the other regarding who will be next up for Jones, it wouldn’t be surprising to see something come out in the next few weeks or so as we look ahead to what should be a busy Q2 for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

