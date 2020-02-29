Colby Covington absolutely destroys Rosie O’Donnell for her UFC 245 post-fight comments

Colby Covington went to war with Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 this past December, but ultimately fell short in his quest to capture the promotions welterweight world title.

After a thrilling opening four rounds of action, many fans and analysts had the UFC 245 tied up 2-2 going into the fifth and final round.

However, in round five it was ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ who took control of the contest and ultimately put ‘Chaos’ away via TKO.

Following the disappointing setback, many fans – and even some celebrities, decided to take shots at the outspoken welterweight sensation, Colby Covington.

In particular, rap icon 50 Cent and actress Rosie O’Donnell both took to Twitter to seemingly kick ‘Chaos’ while he was down.

50 Cent labelled Covington as a “racist piece of sh*t”, while Rosie mocked the welterweight for limping out with a broken jaw.

best fight ever watching him limp out with a broken jaw #fuckoffcolby #ufc — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 15, 2019

“Best fight ever watching him limp out with a broken jaw # fuckoffcolby # ufc”

In a recent interview with MMAFighting, Colby Covington fired back at 50 Cent and Rosie O’Donnell for their comments.

“50 Cent? The guy was hit eight times and that’s his claim to fame ‘oh I was hit eight times and that couldn’t put me down’. If he gets hit one time by me, he’ll never get back up,” Covington said. “There’s one guy who got his jaw wired shut and it wasn’t me. It was 50 Cent. He’s a little b*tch. I want to fight 50 Cent next. I think we should do a celebrity charity boxing match. I’ll put up $1 million of my dollars and it’s going to go straight to the troops. He’s a broke b*tch so he probably doesn’t have a million dollars but he can go as one of his f*cking sponsors to put it up and we can do this.”

Colby Covington then turned his attention to Rosie:

“Rosie O’Donnell? What the f*ck has Rosie O’Donnell ever done?” Covington said. “She’s losing 10-8 rounds to obesity. She’s losing 10-8 rounds to Donald Trump on f*cking Twitter. Who is she to talk about Colby “Chaos” Covington? She’s never f*cking fought. She hasn’t done sh*t!”

Covington continued:

“The only thing she’s fighting for are all the women who are leaving her because they’re trying to come to me and they’re sweating me on Instagram. So f*ck Rosie O’Donnell, that fat pig.”

Colby Covington has made it clear that he wants a rematch with Kamaru Usman before the end of the year.

Whether or not the UFC will grant him that wish remains to be seen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 29, 2020