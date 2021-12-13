UFC 270: ‘Ngannou vs. Gane’ Fight Card and Start Times

The Octagon returns to Anaheim on January 22 for UFC 270, a fifteen-bout fight card headlined by Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane.

The former training partners, Ngannou (16-3 MMA) and Gane (10-0 MMA), will meet in a highly anticipated heavyweight title unification bout.

Francis Ngannou most recently competed back at March’s UFC 260 event, where he scored a second round knockout of Stipe Miocic to become the promotions heavyweight world champion.

However, due to ‘The Predator’s’ recent inactivity, Dana White and company decided to create a interim heavyweight title, which was claimed by Ciryl Gane following his win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in August.

Whoever emerges victorious between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 will have the honor of calling themselves “the undisputed baddest man on the planet”.

January’s pay-per-view event is co-headlined by a trilogy bout between reigning UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former title holder Deiveson Figueiredo.

Moreno (19-5-2 MMA) and Figueiredo (20-2-1MMA) most recently collided at UFC 263, with the Mexican standout dethroning the Brazilian by way of submission. That rematch was preceded by a majority draw at UFC 256.

Also featured on the UFC 270 main card will be a key middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier.

In addition, the pay-per-view portion of the event will feature a heavyweight contest between Greg Hardy and Aleksei Oleinik, as well as a battle of undefeated featherweights in Movsar Evloev and Ilia Topuria.

Get January’s current PPV lineup below:

UFC 270 Main Card (PPV, 10pm est)

265lbs: Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (ic)

125lbs: Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

185lbs: Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

145lbs: Movsar Evloev vs. Ilia Topuria

265lbs: Greg Hardy vs. Aleksei Oleinik

UFC 270 Prelims (ESPN+, 8pm est)

125lbs: Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

135lbs: Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

125lbs: Viviane Araujo vs. Alexa Grasso

170lbs: Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

125lbs: Poliana Botelho vs. Ji Yeon Kim

170lbs: Warlley Alves vs. Jack Della

135lbs: Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

185lbs: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman

155lbs: Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

185lbs: AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

