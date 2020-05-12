Dominick Cruz confirms he will fight again following loss at UFC 249

Dominick Cruz will fight again after his UFC 249 loss to Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title.

Cruz returned after a three and a half year layoff due to multiple injuries to get a chance to reclaim his title. Yet, he came up short as he suffered a controversial second-round TKO loss.

After the fight, many wondered what would be next for Dominick Cruz and if we would see him fight again. For the former champ, he says he will step in there again especially due to the fact that he is healthy.

“Yeah, I’m in this. I just need to get in there and get some more rounds. Let these legs flush, move them around. I’m healthy, I love feeling lethal, and right now, I am a lethal person still. I just love being healthy. It feels so good to be healthy,” Dominick Cruz said to ESPN. “Even after a fight, to feel healthy like I do, it’s different. I’m usually used to going into these five-round wars and I’m used to double the amount of damage, triple the amount of damage that I took. Over five rounds you just accumulate a lot, even with good decision making you accumulate a lot on your feet and your hands. None of that is taking place. My face is fine, I barely got hit on my face. It’s just part of it. Loss is part of this thing.”

Who Cruz will fight in his next bout remains to be seen, but he will no doubt have options. So, he says no matter what, there will always be people that want to fight him and he’s eager to get back in there soon.

“I feel healthy and I don’t feel broken, I’m here. I’m going to get back to the gym and train and then move from there. I’ve got people that can make this move anytime we want,” he explained. “It’s not going to be hard to find people that want to fight me. It’s not going to be hard for me to find a fight. So, I think it’s needless to say you will be hearing from me in some way shape, or form again.”

Who do you think Dominick Cruz should fight next following UFC 249? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/11/2020.