Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor continue to trade shots on social media

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor’s rivalry is alive and well.

Earlier on Monday, McGregor took to social media and in several tweets took shots at the champ, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, and Dustin Poirier. Immediately, it caught the attention of the MMA world and the fighters involved. But, Nurmagomedov and the Irishman have continued to trade shots at one another since the initial rant.

One of the tweets from McGregor claimed that all Nurmagomedov does is hug legs, which he took exception to.

Hug legs? Have you forgot how I knock you down, or you typing tweets drunk? Beat you in striking, parts you up in wrestling, absolutely destroy you in grappling, Made you grab air with your hands, and at the end you gave up. last one, don’t forget your words ‘it’s only business’ — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 12, 2020

Of course, during their UFC 229 fight, you could hear McGregor say after one of the rounds that it’s only business, as to why he trash-talked him.

Although the Irishman has already said a lot throughout the day, McGregor was not done there as he was quick to respond to Nurmagomedov.

Yes, hug legs. Hug legs and bathe in tiny bathtubs with groups of men, while touching their legs. pic.twitter.com/ywJ22UtKae — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2020

The rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor continues by the day and a future rematch seems almost guaranteed at this point. Although the champ said the Irishman would need 10 wins, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see them have their rematch in 2021.

Before they can rematch, Nurmagomedov will need to fight Justin Gaethje later this year, after “The Highlight” won the interim lightweight title at UFC 249. After that, if the Dagestani champion wins, a rematch with McGregor certainly makes sense.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor continuing to take shots at one another? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/11/2020.