Din Thomas perplexed by the sympathy MMA Twitter has shown Colby Covington: “You would have thought Jorge Masvidal ran up on Stephen Thompson”

Din Thomas is sharing his thoughts about MMA fans sympathizing with Colby Covington after the altercation with Jorge Masvidal in Miami.

‘Chaos’ has been well known for his trash talk which he aims at several fighters in the UFC, especially when coming up on a scheduled fight.

It was Jorge Masvidal who attacked Colby Covington outside a restaurant this week in Miami. Masvidal apparently decided that while he lost at UFC 272 to Covington, he would take the fight to the streets and have another crack at the welterweight. Masvidal has since been charged with aggravated battery.

It apparently surprises Din Thomas, 45, current MMA analyst, who retired from mixed martial arts back in January of 2014, that MMA fans are sympathizing with Colby after the altercation, taking to Twitter he said:

Reading Twitter this week, you would have thought @GamebredFighter ran up on Stephen Thompson. — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) March 24, 2022

Apparently Din Thomas doesn’t feel Colby Covington is deserving off all the support he’s received from fans following the incident. Using the comparison to Stephen Thompson, who is a loved and respected fighter and would be deserving of the attention, according to Thomas.

Perhaps his feelings concerning Covington go back just a few weeks to an interview on ‘ESPN’ prior to UFC 272 where ‘Chaos’ took aim at Thomas saying:

“Hey man, if you weren’t busy talking sh*t saying ‘I wasn’t about that life’ in the media, you know, I’d be down. But, Din you’re nothing more than Tyron Woodley’s Waterboy. So for you to talk sh*t about me is criminal.”

This was after Din Thomas had asked if Colby Covington still wanted to do an episode of ‘Din’s Diaries’ with him.

So there you have it, fans, commentators and fighters are all weighing in on the incident between Masvidal and Covington.

Fan or Foe, one thing is for sure, Colby Covington is getting a lot of media attention.

Do you have sympathy for ‘Chaos’? Or, are you, like Thomas not quite so understanding based on Colby’s well known potty mouth?