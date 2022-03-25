Henry Cejudo fires back at Conor McGregor for “skid mark” comment: “I’ve had gold around my neck. You’ve had silver locked around your wrists”

Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor have taken to Twitter in a war of words. Could it be that Cejudo is adding himself to the list of fighters that are waiting in line for The Irishman to return to the Octagon.

‘Triple C’ (16-2 MMA) last fought in May of 2020 at UFC 249 defeating Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA) by second round TKO to defend the bantamweight title. Following that bout, Cejudo announced his retirement from mixed martial arts, but has since indicated his wish to get back in the cage this year.

Conor McGregor is expected to be back in the Octagon in the Fall of 2022. Since going down to defeat against Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) in July of 2021 at UFC 264, he’s been recovering and rehabilitating from a serious leg injury.

Henry Cejudo taking to Twitter commented to ‘Notorious’:

“I know you are scared to fight me but slow down buddy. I need you to get injured during the fight….not before.”

In response, Conor McGregor had this to say via tweet:

“Mate. I don’t give to f*** about you. You are a nobody. Who the f*** even are you? You are a little skid mark to me, stop messaging me, thanks.”

Henry, not letting that go, responded via Twitter:

The only skid mark you should be worried about is the one you caused by driving like an arse. I’m a 2X Champ and an Olympian. I’ve had gold around my neck. You’ve had silver locked around your wrists. @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/h9XzP5F3Ze — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 24, 2022

Of course, Cejudo was alluding to Conor’s recent run-in with the law in Ireland where he was arrested and charged with driving offences, plus having his car impounded by the police. Ultimately he was charged with dangerous driving, released on bail and had his vehicle returned to him.

Stay tuned for a response from Conor McGregor, as I’m sure it won’t take long.

Would you like to see Cejudo come out of retirement and go up against Conor McGregor?